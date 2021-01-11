Thawing out and on a warming trend

Hello everyone and good morning. Beneficial snow hit the panhandles over the weekend but the event is over. Some areas saw the roads dry up after some melting that occurred yesterday, but not everyone was so lucky. Be wary of slick spots on your commute and drive to the conditions you are dealing with. It’s also bitterly cold with single digit wind chills for several spots so dress warmly. We will heat up to the 40s today as there is still plenty of snow to melt, but we’ll have ample sunshine to aid in that.



Lows tonight will be about like what we’re dealing with this morning but Tuesday afternoon looks to be a bit warmer.



By Wednesday, highs in the low 60s will be more commonplace before the next dry cold front brings us down a peg for Friday.



Be cautious and keep warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin