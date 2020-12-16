Thawing out and melting snow

(NEXSTAR) - If falling snowflakes are on top of your holiday wish list, a tool from the Farmer's Almanac can help you figure out if you'll get your White Christmas this year.

The publication is known for its long-range forecasting of weather patterns, and this year the Almanac sees snow on or around Christmas for much of the country. The publication projects snow across the Northeast, Rockies, and Upper Midwest leading up to the holiday, with a mix of rain and snow for much of the east. The West Coast and South should expect mild and maybe even warm weather for the season.