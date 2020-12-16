Hello folks and welcome to another bitterly cold December morn. Temperatures have dropped to the teens and single digits under a clear sky so dress for very cold weather. Stay alert for slick spots on the roads that haven’t been treated and take more time on your commute than usual. Thankfully, the wind will be mild today as we slowly warm to the 40s under a sunny sky, while our northern counties only reach the upper 30s.
Thursday starts out about the same but gets us even warmer as we close in on the 60s where the snow has melted. The wind gets more brisk as the weekend gets closer but the warming trend keeps going until Saturday when a dry cold front comes through.
Stay safe folks and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Thawing out and melting snow
