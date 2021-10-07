Temps on the rise with breezy conditions

Good morning, folks!

Temps this morning have fallen into the 50s across the majority of the Panhandle. A few showers have moved across the Oklahoma Panhandle in the overnight hours due to a weak disturbance. Overall, dry and breezy conditions look to remain in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. Gusts for today will be up to 25 mph at times here in Amarillo. Temps will increase into the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

We are still looking at two front that will move in within the next seven days. The first moves in this weekend with a chance of precipitation on Sunday evening. Cooler airmass behind that will drop our temps into the 70s. The second front moves into the region on Tuesday into Wednesday. Some models indicate an active day on Tuesday due to the low pressure, but we will be able to iron out those detail as we get closer to next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas