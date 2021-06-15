Temperatures continue to warm up for the week

Good morning folks!

After a seasonal day on Monday, temperatures will continue to rise for the work week. We are starting our Tuesday morning with clear skies and mild temps once again. An upper level high pressure will continue to dominate the area and temps will reflect that. We continue to have dewpoints in the low 60s and upper 50s giving us a muggy environment. As we continue to warm up, it is important to remember to stay hydrate and try to take breaks in the shade if possible.

As we end the work week, we will see a trough move into the viewing area. We have the chance of seeing precipitation for both Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, the chance for rain will mainly be in the late hours into the overnight hours. Greater rain chances also exist for our northern and northwestern counties. More details as we get closer.

Have a great day!

Maria Pasillas