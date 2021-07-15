Temp below average with scattered t-showers

Good morning folks!

A few showers continue to move over the northern part of the Panhandle this morning. We are starting the morning with some breezy conditions and cloudy skies. Winds will relax by midmorning and the chance of scattered rain will be in the forecast for this afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather covering the majority of the viewing area as flooding, damaging winds, and hail will be our concern with these storms. Temps for today will also be well below average as they are falling into the mid 80s.

The chance of rain continues for the next few days. A slim chance for rain from Friday to Saturday but scattered rain is back in the forecast by Monday. To start the next work week, we are also tracking a cold front that will drop our temps some more. Overall, temps for the next seven days will be in the 80s and low 90s.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas