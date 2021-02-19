Sunshine returns with a warming trend

Howdy folks and welcome to Friday. We’re finally going to get out of this historic cold spell today and this weekend. This morning is still about as cold as we have been for much of this week, with lows in the single digits and teens. Bundle up before heading out and drive slower where slick spots are present and visibility is low because of fog. Look for sunshine for the remainder of the day as temperatures rise above freezing for all of the area. It will be colder for folks where snow hasn’t melted off yet, with highs in the upper 30s. The 40s will be commonplace where more snow has melted down.



We’ll freeze again tonight but it won’t be quite as bad as this morning, and Saturday is looking to be the best day of the last few weeks. Temperatures top out in the 50s and 60s with southwest winds again.



A dry cold front comes through on Sunday with a few clouds and breezy winds but highs only back off to the 40s and we bounce back to nearly 60 on Monday.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin