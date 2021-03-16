Sunshine before tonight’s round of precipitation

Hello folks and good morning. It’s pretty calm early on with cool conditions and we’re above freezing. Look for a sunny day with mild winds before stronger gusts take over for the afternoon. We’ll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s before the next low moves our way. After sunset tonight, we’ll see thunderstorms pop up, mainly for the eastern Texas Panhandle and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Those areas could see large hail and strong downburst winds, but a low-end tornado threat will exist as well so stay alert. After midnight, rain switches to snow with intense winds coming in from the north.



Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to low visibility where we’re seeing snow and temperatures down in the 20s and 30s so you’ll want to take extra time getting to work. Snow showers move out in the afternoon on Wednesday as we heat up to highs in the 40s and 50s.



Thursday looks to be much calmer as we get back near average and even more pleasant weather kicks in going into the weekend.



Have a wonderful Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin