Sunny Skies for Your Easter Sunday

Happy Easter Sunday everyone,
Today we will have a cool start with lows in the upper 40’s. Winds will be coming in from the southwest anywhere from 10-15 mph. By noon, we will have sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 70’s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours, some of our Northern counties do have the potential to see a few passing isolated showers. However, nothing that currently has the potential to become severe. Overall, expect a beautiful Sunday afternoon with sunny skies, moderate/breezy conditions and highs reaching the upper 70’s and low 80’s across the region.
Happy Easter!