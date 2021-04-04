Sunny Skies for Your Easter Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Happy Easter Sunday everyone,

Today we will have a cool start with lows in the upper 40’s. Winds will be coming in from the southwest anywhere from 10-15 mph. By noon, we will have sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 70’s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours, some of our Northern counties do have the potential to see a few passing isolated showers. However, nothing that currently has the potential to become severe. Overall, expect a beautiful Sunday afternoon with sunny skies, moderate/breezy conditions and highs reaching the upper 70’s and low 80’s across the region.

Happy Easter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss