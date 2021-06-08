Summer-like temps, record highs possible this week

Good Tuesday everyone,

After some seasonal temps on Monday, today we will begin to feel those summer-like temps. A few severe storms moved across our southern counties last night leaving us with a cloudy start to this Tuesday morning and humid conditions. This afternoon we will see high in the 90s with dew points in the 50s and 60s giving us those muggy conditions. We will see breezy conditions as wind gusts can increase to 25 mph at times. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with triple digit temps. We could see record highs those days.

Friday and into the weekend temps will try to cool down some as a cold front will move through the viewing area. The chance for precipitation returns Saturday night, then a slight chance will continue for Sunday and Monday as well.

Have a great day.