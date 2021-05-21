Stronger winds and warmer temperatures

Happy Friday folks! We’re starting off humid but more breezy, and we have another round of fog over our eastern counties. Drive slower if you encounter fog this morning. The fog clears out after 10 am once more but the wind gets stronger as the day progresses. We’ll heat up to the 80s but this afternoon we could see thunderstorms over the western Texas Panhandle, with large hail and straight-line winds possible. The tornado threat is very low for today. A few storms linger through midnight but then we’ll start out humid tomorrow morning. More storms will develop Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday with severe weather chances hanging around while we only reach the 70s and low 80s. Thankfully, the wind backs off in intensity for the weekend.

Next week gets us back on a warming trend with fewer storms but rain chances will continue.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin