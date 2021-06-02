Severe Weather Tools

Storms for SW part of the panhandle this evening, warming trend continue

Happy Hump Day everyone!

We started the day with some rumble and lightning as some storms moved through the area in the overnight hours. Storms continue to diminish and move out this morning. Humid conditions yet again this morning as there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. There is a chance of severe storms for this evening for our counties in New Mexico and into southwestern parts of the panhandle. Our main threat will be gusty winds from 50-60 mph and large hail up to 1.50″.

After today, the rain chances for Amarillo diminish until Sunday afternoon. The warming trend is right on track as this weekend we could see our temperatures back to around seasonal for this time of year. The only downside for this weekend will be windy conditions as gusts can be up to 25 mph at times.

Hope everyone continues to have a great week.

