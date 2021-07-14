Storms favor north, northwestern parts of the Panhandle this evening

Good morning folks!

We are starting our Wednesday morning under mostly cloudy skies as outer bands of the high pressure over the Four Corners continues. Expect to see some breakthrough of that cloud cover through midday and temps climbing up to upper 80s and 90s across the Panhandle this afternoon. For this evening we will see similar conditions to what we’ve had previous days. Storms will develop out west and try to make their way into the viewing area by this evening. Storms do favor the northern and northwest part of the area. Breezy conditions for today as well as gusts will be up to 25 mph at times.

Scattered storms expected for Thursday. Temps looks to continue to be slightly around seasonal but still below average for this time of year. The chance for rain also will continue throughout the rest of the seven days with a slimmer chance for rain from Friday through Sunday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas