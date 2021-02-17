Still brutally cold, snow is ending, and nice weather is coming soon

Good morning everyone. The next round of snow has moved through the High Plains and is coming to an end, from north to south. Our southern counties may end up with an additional inch of snow, but many areas around Amarillo, Pampa, and Claude got 5 to 9 inches from this latest round. Drive slower and with more caution than you did yesterday, due to snow and ice on the road. The wind chill has gotten down to about 15 below zero for a few spots so frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about half an hour so still dress warmly. Temperatures improve to the teens, 20s, and low 30s with the coldest conditions still to the northeast but there will be some sunshine breaking through the clouds.



We’re back to single-digit lows tonight but we’ll see even more sunshine Thursday with temperatures continuing on the way up and Friday keeps that trend going, with the 40s coming around.



Saturday, we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine, while Sunday brings temperatures down again but that cold front will be dry and not so frigid.



Stay safe friends.



Meteorologist Chris Martin