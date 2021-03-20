Spring winds ahead of increased rain chances

Howdy folks and good evening to you. Today’s winds were fairly strong but we got to highs in the 60s and 70s, so there was a trade-off. Tonight, the winds back down a bit and we’ll look for temperatures to drop to the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon with an upper-level low moving close to us. It’ll be a few degrees warmer with highs above 70 for most of the area and somewhat weaker winds but the wildfire danger increases, so avoid outdoor burning.



Rain showers are possible Monday morning before a few storms pop up in the afternoon as the next cold front arrives. Those storms may have some small hail and lightning with them but severe weather is not expected. We’ll see highs in the 50s and low 60s as the wind gets brisk from the northwest again.



Temperatures come up a few degrees for Tuesday before another round of rain arrives that evening, and continues into Wednesday. Our western counties could get some snow on Wednesday as we cool down even more but most of us will just get chilly rain, with highs in the 30s and 40s.



The rest of next week allows for dry weather to take back over.



Have a wonderful night!



Meteorologist Chris Martin