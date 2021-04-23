Spring thunderstorms before a warmer weekend

Good morning folks! It’s another cloudy and cool April morning with some patchy fog in the area. That moisture will hang on for some locations later on in the day to help develop thunderstorms. We’ll see the clouds thin out for the afternoon hours with variable winds thanks to a weak cold front moving over our northern counties. You may want a jacket early on but today’s highs will be quite comfortable, in the 60s and 70s. Severe weather chances favor the far eastern Texas Panhandle, with storms that pop up after 3 pm along the dryline. Large hail and strong downburst winds are most likely but the tornado threat is not completely ruled out. Our northwestern counties will likely see much weaker storms but should get a little rain.
Saturday brings nothing but sunshine as we get back on a warming trend, allowing for highs in the 70s and 80s but then Sunday we’ll increase to the 80s and 90s as strong winds come around.
Monday keeps the hot winds here before we start cooling down for the middle of next week.
Stay alert for today’s storms and have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
