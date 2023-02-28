Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Today we are still forecasting windy and breezy conditions across the entire viewing area. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s with sunny skies. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from mid-morning until the end of the evening. Be alert as we do have very low humidity, meaning anything can fuel up that fire threat quickly. For Thursday, a front will roll in giving us the potential of some rain/ snow moisture. As that front does make its way into the region it will bring us cold air. We will see that moisture starting off in the form of rain but as temps fall below freezing, snow showers will be present. Temps will fall into the 50’s from Thursday and into Saturday. Expect warmer temps for next week.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas