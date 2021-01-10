Snowy start to Sunday before sunshine comes back

Good morning everyone! Snow showers are moving out of the High Plains, but all of it will be ending this afternoon as the clouds and cold conditions stick around. With mild winds from the north, we’ll top out in the 30s with the last of the snow hitting the South Plains. Be extra cautious on the roads and drive to the conditions in front of you, slowing down compared to normal.

Slick roads can be expected again tonight with lows in the teens, and single digit wind chills. Sunshine comes back tomorrow afternoon with somewhat warmer weather as we start melting snow.

A warming trend takes over as we get back to above average highs in the 50s and even 60s. Our next cold front doesn’t come until Friday, and as of right now, it looks to be dry.

Be cautious when driving and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin