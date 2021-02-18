Slowly improving before the weekend

Good morning folks. We continue with bitterly frigid mornings with single digit lows and sub-zero wind chills. We’re starting off with some freezing fog developing bringing visibility down and adding to the chance of slick spots. Once more, slow down on your drive and give yourself plenty of time to get to work. You’ll want to bundle up in multiple layers, don’t let your pets outside for any longer than they need, and also keep letting your faucets drip to prevent pipes from freezing. We’ll see sunshine this afternoon but more slowly than yesterday as we heat up to the 20s. Our New Mexico counties look to rise above freezing again.



Tonight will be about as cold but less cloudy and more sunshine is on the way for Friday as temperatures get above freezing for many more folks. We’ll get to the 40s here in town.



Saturday gets even warmer with the 50s and 60s coming around but then temperatures drop a bit for Sunday, back to the 40s with the next dry cold front.



Next week, we’ll get back on track for warming up above average.



Meteorologist Chris Martin