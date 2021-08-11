Slightly cooler temps, rain chances increase

Good morning, folks!

A mild and slightly humid start to our Wednesday as temps are in the 70s and 80s. Dewpoints will remain in the 60s throughout the day giving us a slightly muggy day. Breezy conditions remain as we will see gusts once again for today up to 25 mph at times. Our temps will climb into the mid 90s for most of the Panhandle this afternoon putting us slightly cooler than what we have seen the past two days. Rain chances remain in the forecast with summertime isolated storms this afternoon and evening.

A slight cooldown will continue into the weekend with temps in the mid 80s. Scattered storms will develop Thursday and into Saturday. Rain chances will decrease as we move into next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas