Short-lived cool down, seasonal temps back on Tuesday

Happy Monday everyone!

A few storms are moving over the northern Panhandle this morning. Hail and gusty winds the main threat with these storms. For this morning we are tracking a cold front that is current moving across the viewing area. Cloudy, cooler temps and breezy conditions for most of today. Gusty will be up to 40 mph at times. Winds will relax some this afternoon and some sunshine will appear. Temps will be running 15 degrees cooler than what they are suppose to for this time of year. This will be short-lived as seasonal temps are back on Tuesday.

There is a chance for some precipitation towards the end of the work week. More detail of that as we get closer to those days. Expect windy or breezy days through Thursday. Triple-digit temps will also return by Wednesday as a ridge will settle in across the viewing area.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas