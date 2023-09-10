EDITORS NOTE: The above video contains the latest severe weather update.

Good Sunday, everyone,

As we transition from summer to autumn, another severe weather season arises on the high plains, which is likely to be the case this Sunday evening and night. A weak disturbance or low-pressure system along the upper-level ridge’s perimeter will help promote storms across our area (mainly in the eastern half), some even likely to reach severe criteria. This disturbance in the presence of surface moisture, intense upper-level winds, and a dryline will lead to an environment conducive to severe weather. Much uncertainty about the intensity and maintenance of storms exists today, especially concerning whether storms can remain isolated or will immediately congeal into a squall line. Still, storms this evening carry the potential of large hail accompanied by intense downburst winds.

Additionally, although extremely low, the tornado threat cannot be wholly ruled out today, contingent on whether storms can remain discrete with reduced competition from other cells. Today, the storm prediction center has placed the eastern half of the panhandles at a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) as the ingredients for severe thunderstorms seem to fall into place this afternoon and night. Late Sunday night and early Monday morning, a strong cold front will be pushed into our region, dropping our highs in the upper 60s and 70s for many consecutive days. This cold front feature will impart fall-like temperatures and encourage lots of much-desired rain, mainly in the form of good old-fashioned showers across the viewing area. Some towns may even pick up more than an inch of rainfall by Thursday!

Forecaster Landry Judd