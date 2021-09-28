Series of wet days in west, help firefighting efforts for Dixie, Monument, and Caldor Fires

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The drought, in addition to hot weather, powerful winds, and extremely dry vegetation, has made way for very active fire conditions across a large portion of the West Coast. However, with nearly two dozen fires currently burning in the Pacific Northwest, a little relief in the form of rain arrives this week.

KIAH

A cold front is expected to pass through the region allowing for a dose of breezy northerly winds Tuesday along with a significant temperature drop.

KIAH

Temperatures are expected to decrease around 20 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. This means the area will likely see the coldest high temperatures since May.

KIAH

These weather conditions have the potential to provide substantial relief to a few of those ongoing major wildfires including the Dixie, Caldor and Monument Fires, all of which continue to go fully uncontained to date.

DIXIE FIRE

The Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021 and has burned 963,276 Acres and sits at 94% containment. The fire is burning on the Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and in five counties: Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama. The Fly Fire started on July 22 and was managed under the Dixie Fire East Zone command as the two fires eventually merged into one.

MONUMENT FIRE

The Monument Fire was caused by lightning and was first reported on Friday, July 30, 2021 after a series of thunderstorms moved through the area. The fire has burned 224,103 Acres and is 72% to date. It was originally discovered near Monument Peak, south of Highway 299 near Del Loma. The estimated containment date is Monday November 01st, 2021 approx. 08:00 AM.

CALDOR FIRE

The Caldor Fire is currently 221,774 (+0 acres past 24 hrs.) acres and is 76% (No change 24 hrs.) Contained. The Caldor Fire started on August 14, 2021 about two miles East of Omo Ranch, four miles South of Grizzly Flat.

Fore more details on other fires that continue to scorch the West Coast click here.