Seasonal day ahead of us, then a hot week with minimal rain chances

Good morning folks and happy Monday!

A few lingering showers this morning for our western counties continue to move south. The rest of us sitting under mostly clear skies with humid conditions. Today we will see highs in the lower 90’s for the Panhandle with some reaching the mid 90’s. It will be a sunny but muggy day. Storms will develop this evening in New Mexico and Colorado and try to move into the view area tonight. The chance for rain is very low as the environment here in the Panhandle won’t let the storms continue. A high pressure will continue to dominate the area brining us lots of sunshine.

For the next seven days we are looking at hot days ahead of us. We are still a few days out but we will track a front towards the end of the week. This will bring us a chance for some rain on the weekend. More details of this as we get closer to those day.

Have a great week.