Seasonal but breezy start to the workweek

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our workweek with some brisk temps this morning as clear skies have dropped out temps into the 40s across the viewing area. Temps this afternoon will remain around seasonal in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Breezy conditions will be in place as well with gusts up to 25 mph at times throughout the day.

Our focus for this week remains on Tuesday as all hazard severe risk is anticipated. The area favored for the past few days has been our eastern counties. All the ingredients are there for severe weather to form. Our eastern counties sit in a slight risk of severe weather while NE of the area sits under a enhanced risk. Storms will move into the area in the evening and into the overnight hours. A day to remain weather aware.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas