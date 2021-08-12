Scattered t-showers for today with slightly cooler temps

Good morning, folks!

We are starting out Thursday under mostly cloudy skies as a low pressure continues across the region. Mild temps once again this morning in the 70s for the majority of the Panhandle. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s for today with scattered rain chances. Additionally, breezy conditions as gusts will continue up to 25 mph at times. Scattered rain will continue into Saturday and temperatures will slowly decrease into the 80s by the end of this workweek.

By Sunday, rain chance will decrease, and temperatures will begin to rebound into the 90s. Rain chances will be very minimal to start the next workweek but more details as we get closer to those days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas