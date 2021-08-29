Scattered storms this Sunday

Good Sunday morning!

Today, lows will be in the 60’s. For the most part, our viewing area will see mostly clear skies however as we make our way into the early afternoon hours those chances of rain continue for your Sunday. Heavy amounts of rain could could cause localized flooding and we also cannot rule out a severe thunderstorm. For your Sunday, highs will be struggling to reach the 90’s and winds will be calmer out of the south coming anywhere from 5 to 10 mph.

For your Monday and as we begin the new work week, we’re going to see calmer conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly warmer than they were for your Sunday. Highs will be reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s.