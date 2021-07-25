Scattered showers for your Sunday afternoon

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning, we are going to see lows across the region the upper 60’s and low 70’s. We will have mostly clear skies this Sunday morning and as we make our way into the afternoon and evening hours, we will see widely scattered showers as we end the weekend.

Today, highs will reach the low to mid 90’s. The rain chances will continue as we make our way into the beginning of the work week for your Monday. With moderate south winds, lows in the upper 60’s and low 70’s and chances for more scattered storms, highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90’s.