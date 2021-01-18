Roller-coast weather this week

Good morning folks. Clouds are on the increase today and the wind picks up as it comes in from the north but it won’t be as strong as it was late last week. This cold front will keep us from warming above the 50s for the day time, so you’ll want to keep a jacket or coat with you for the afternoon.
There does look to be enough energy with this system for snow showers in the higher terrain of New Mexico tonight, and maybe flurries in the western Texas Panhandle as well. The rest of our area stays dry and cloudy as temperatures fall off to the 20s and 30s. The chilly air mass hangs in place tomorrow with highs in the 30s and 40s but calmer breezes.
Warmer and more windy weather is ahead for Wednesday but Thursday backs off the wind again.
Friday morning, we may be waking up to a few brief cold rain showers.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
