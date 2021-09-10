Record high temperatures for today

We are starting our Friday morning under clear skies with those temperatures running in the 60s and 70s. For this afternoon we’re going to be watching for record high temperatures as we would be seeing a lot of triple digit across the Panhandle. High temps will continue to be in place as a high pressure continues to build over the southern states for today and Saturday. Dry conditions into the weekend with gusty winds up to 30 mph at times. This will create a fire concern.

There is a cool down next week as we are tracking a front that will make its way into the viewing area late Tuesday. There is a chance for some moisture back into the area but overall chances look slim. Temps will cool down to around seasonal by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas