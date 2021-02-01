Good morning everyone. We’re starting off cold with lows below freezing for most of us but the wind is fairly calm. The day ahead of us is looking to be on the partly cloudy side with winds picking up from the southwest to help us warm into the 50s and 60s.
Tomorrow, the wind shifts to come from the north but we’ll get a bit warmer outside though the wind won’t be so strong.
Wednesday’s winds crank up quite a bit, and the wildfire danger gets high so continue to avoid outdoor burning. We’ll reach the 70s for highs, then cool down on Thursday to the 40s with a slim chance for an evening mixture of rain and snow.
Enjoy your day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Rebounding temperatures
