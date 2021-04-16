Rainy weather ending along with the week

Howdy folks and good morning. The next cold front will bring an end to the misty, rainy conditions we’ve had for the last few days, after it pops up a few more showers this morning. We’re starting off with lows in the 30s and 40s and the wind gets stronger as the front moves through and continues blustery in the afternoon hours. Clouds hang around for awhile until around midday when we see sunshine breaking through, and temperatures rise to the 40s and 50s but warmer than yesterday. Keep an extra layer handy.



Many locations around and north of I-40 drop below freezing tonight and even dip down to the 20s, so cover up your sensitive vegetation, bring in your pets, and let your faucets drip. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy again as we heat up to the 50s once more.



We’ll see more of the sky Sunday with highs around 60 and Monday gets us back to the 70s with more breezy winds.



Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to a mixture of rain and snow as we cool off again, but precipitation won’t last long.



Stay warm and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin