Rainy start to the week

Good morning folks. We’re looking for a pretty decent chance for rain today, early on and another chance in the afternoon, thanks to an upper-level low out to the west of us. Grab your umbrella and jacket before heading out as we’re starting off with lows in the 40s and 50s. The wind turns in from the northwest for the afternoon and gets brisk as we heat up to the 40s, 50s, and 60s for highs, with cooler air to the west and warmer air to the east. In the warmer areas of the eastern Texas Panhandle, we’ll see the greatest chance for severe storms, with large hail and strong downburst winds as the main threats. The tornado threat is low but can’t be ruled out today.



Precipitation heads out late tonight and a few of our northern counties may see some light snow but that will leave by sunrise tomorrow. Tuesday is looking warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s for more of the High Plains.



Another system hits on Wednesday with rain for our eastern counties and snow for our western locations as temperatures drop to the 40s and 50s again for highs.



The rest of the week, a warming trend takes over as we get back to the 70s.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin