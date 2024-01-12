WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Before the temperatures begin to dip below freezing, it’s time to protect and bring in valuables from outside.

We want to remind you of the “Four P’s.”

Starting off with the First P – People. Making sure that citizens are warm and taken care of.

“Of course, looking after your neighbor, looking after the elderly or those that may need assistance in winterizing their residence,” says Woodway Assistant Police Chief Larry Adams.

Another is Plants – for potted plants. It’s best to bring them inside. But if this isn’t possible – cover them.

“If they’re planted in the ground, the best thing you can do is take some old sheets, some old comforters, and lay them over those plants to protect them from the freezing temperatures,” says Asst. Chief Adams.

Also – when temperatures drop below 32 degrees, make sure to take care of your water Pipes.

“Down below freezing, of course, water wants to freeze, and that’s the first. The first thing that’s going to freeze is the exposed pipes,” says Asst. Chief Adams.

Detach your water hose and cover the exposed pipes with a foam cover, or use something like a towel or shirt.

“All the hardware stores around here have adequate supplies of covers for very cheap a couple of dollars apiece, and they snap right on over their cover and prevent it from freezing,” says Asst. Chief Adams.

If you don’t cover it, you could be dealing with a frozen pipe that can burst.

“Falls and gets above freezing, then you’ll see you have a leak in and it’ll be a costly repair for a plumber,” says Asst. Chief Adams.

The last P stands for Pets. The best option is to bring them inside with you.

“Animals are just like us, they want to be inside when it’s cold. They need that protection. So when it gets down below freezing, you want to be sure to bring your pets in every night with you,” says Asst. Chief Adams.

If you can’t bring them inside, make sure the pet has proper shelter and insulation.

“If I’m outside, and I’m and I’m getting kind of cold, and I can’t stay out there for too long, then chances are your dogs probably, you know, feel the same way,” says Asst. Chief Adams.