Plenty of heat and storms coming back

Howdy everyone and good morning. Today’s weather will be a lot like Sunday’s was with blustery winds and dry conditions along with temperatures staying well above average. We’re starting with lows in the 50s and 60s but will easily hit the 80s and 90s again this afternoon. The wildfire danger is very high so avoid outdoor burning.
Tuesday brings back rain chances with afternoon thunderstorms mainly for the eastern half of our area and severe weather will be likely. Large hail and strong downburst winds are most likely from storms but there will be a low-end chance for a tornado as well. Tomorrow’s highs back off to the 70s and 80s.
We could see a few showers in the area on Wednesday as the next front moves in but we’ll be several degrees cooler so severe weather chances drop.
The rest of the week will be a bit more mild as far as winds are concerned as our highs get back to average.
Stay cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
