One more nice day before the next cold front

Good morning everyone. Another cold morning is here to greet us but conditions improve this afternoon more than they have so far this week. You’ll want to layer up before heading out but then just a jacket or even less will be warranted after 12 pm with highs in the 50s and 60s and weak winds. Need more sunshine? Today will be another good day to get it.



We’ll drop back to January averages tomorrow with a windy cold front moving through but that one looks to be too dry for any precipitation. It will, however, bring plenty of wind with gusts up around 40 to 50 mph, so outdoor no outdoor burning Thursday.



Friday continues breezy but not so bad and we’ll see highs again in the 40s and 50s.



We can expect more clouds on Saturday with temperatures dropping, while there’s a slim chance for flurries or light snow early Sunday morning for the northern parts of our area.



Enjoy your Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin