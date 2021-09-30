North Dakota hit 100 degrees, Highest temp this late in year for area

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) After record breaking temperatures in North Dakota this week, a cold front moving through brings chances of rain and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday. The rest of the work week will be cooler with temperatures in the 70s through the weekend.

NOAA

It was on Tuesday that the city of Hazen saw the highest temperature recorded so far north this late in the year, but they weren’t the only ones that experienced the record-breaking heat in the northern Plains.

NOAA

A swelling in the jet stream over central North America and a strong high-pressure zone are responsible for the heat wave. Average high temperatures in interior North Dakota in late September are in the 60s, meaning the actual readings deviated about 30 degrees from the norm

NOAA