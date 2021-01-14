No more nice weather this week

Howdy folks! We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s weather because we’ll be dealing with nasty winds today and tomorrow. A very dry cold front is moving through, and though this morning is not very cold, once the wind cranks up, it’ll be chilly. Temperatures rise to the 40s and 50s under high level clouds but the wind will be in the 20 to 35 mph range with gusts up around 50. Our northern counties may feel gusts up around 65 mph. Take precautious and be very careful if you drive a high-profile vehicle this afternoon.



Friday looks to be a bit cooler but about as gusty as the dry side of an upper-level low continues above us, continuing to influence the wind here on the ground.



Saturday brings much more cloud cover and calmer conditions and Sunday keeps mild weather around.



Our next shot at precipitation may come Tuesday with rain and snow but confidence is not very good in that right now.



Stay out of the wind if you can and be safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin