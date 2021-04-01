Howdy folks and welcome to April! The rest of the week we’ll be on a warming trend but the winds get strong as well, and that means high wildfire danger. We’ve dropped to lows in the 20s and 30s but with winds from the southwest, we’ll crank up to highs in the 60s and low 70s. Avoid any outdoor burning today and this weekend.
Friday brings some clouds to us as we get a little warmer and more breezy. Saturday isn’t looking too bad as the gusts back off a bit and we’ll be closing in on the 80s.
Easter Sunday brings back the blustery conditions as temperatures inch upward but more intense winds can be expected for the first few days of next week as we stay dry.
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
No fooling! Getting warmer and more windy
Howdy folks and welcome to April! The rest of the week we’ll be on a warming trend but the winds get strong as well, and that means high wildfire danger. We’ve dropped to lows in the 20s and 30s but with winds from the southwest, we’ll crank up to highs in the 60s and low 70s. Avoid any outdoor burning today and this weekend.