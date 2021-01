Good morning folks. It’s a partly cloudy start to the day with some patchy fog out there to the southeast. Bundle up for wind chills in the teens and 20s. We’ll look for sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s but that wind won’t be too bad.

The wind cranks up this weekend but temperatures improve to the 60s.

Sunday, there’s a slight chance for a rain-snow mix in the evening hours that may continue into Monday morning.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin