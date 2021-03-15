National Weather Service releases EF ratings of weekend tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Weather Service in Amarillo has released its classifications of the seven tornados that touched down in the panhandle this weekend.

NWS Amarillo said the strongest was rated an EF2. The longest track was a little over 18 miles near Palo Duro Canyon to near Washburn.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The information provided by the National Weather Service is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS Storm Data.

Happy – Palo Duro Canyon Tornado #1:

Rating : EF2

: EF2 Estimated Peak Wind: 115 MPH

Peak Wind: 115 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 3:26 p.m.

: 3:26 p.m. Start Location : 4 Miles W Happy

: 4 Miles W Happy Path Length : 17.2 Miles

: 17.2 Miles End Time : 4:00 p.m.

: 4:00 p.m. End Location: 5 Miles W Palo Duro Canyon

NWS Amarillo said this tornado snapped power poles, damaged roofs on homes, and collapsed a cell tower.

This tornado handed off to a new tornado, the Palo Duro Canyon to Washburn Tornado, just east of its path.

Happy – Palo Duro Canyon Tornado #2:

Rating : EF1

: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 90 MPH

Peak Wind: 90 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 3:31 p.m.

: 3:31 p.m. Start Location : 5 NNW Happy

: 5 NNW Happy Path Length : 2.5 Miles

: 2.5 Miles End Time : 3:36 p.m.

: 3:36 p.m. End Location: 6 Miles N Happy

NWS Amarillo said this tornado was seen by storm chases and residents in the area. This tornado was just north of tornado #1. Officials said it appeared to have been quickly absorbed by the larger circulation.

Palo Duro Canyon – Washburn Tornado:

Rating : EF1

: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 110 MPH

Peak Wind: 110 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 3:48 p.m.

: 3:48 p.m. Start Location : 3 Miles WNW Palo Duro Canyon

: 3 Miles WNW Palo Duro Canyon Path Length : 18.3 Miles

: 18.3 Miles End Time : 4:34 p.m.

: 4:34 p.m. End Location: 2 Miles ESE Washburn

NWS Amarillo said the original tornado, Happy-Palo Duro Canyon, associated with this tornado’s supercell handed off to this tornado. Both were briefly on the ground at the same time.

NWS officials said this tornado was initially narrow, damaging campgrounds around the rim of the canyon. It crossed the canyon and grew larger on the east side. NWS also reported it pushed over a semi-truck before dissipating north of Highway 287.

West of Wayside Tornado:

Rating : EF0

: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 70 MPH

Peak Wind: 70 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 4:08 p.m.

: 4:08 p.m. Start Location : 8 Miles E Happy

: 8 Miles E Happy Path Length : 1.7 Miles

: 1.7 Miles End Time : 4:11 p.m.

: 4:11 p.m. End Location: 8 Miles W Wayside

NWS Amarillo said no damage was observed and it lifted relatively quickly.

Southwest of Groom Tornado:

Rating : EF Unknown

: EF Unknown Estimated Peak Wind: 0 MPH

Peak Wind: 0 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 5:02 p.m.

: 5:02 p.m. Start Location : 6 Miles NNW Goodnight

: 6 Miles NNW Goodnight Path Length : 3.1 Miles

: 3.1 Miles End Time : 5:11 p.m.

: 5:11 p.m. End Location: 7 Miles WSW Groom

NWS Amarillo says the track of this tornado is not accessible by road, but was noted on radar and documented by storm chasers in the area.

Clarendon Tornado:

Rating : EF0

: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH

Peak Wind: 85 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 5:51 p.m.

: 5:51 p.m. Start Location : 1 Mile W Clarendon

: 1 Mile W Clarendon Path Length : 0.6 Miles

: 0.6 Miles End Time : 5:52 p.m.

: 5:52 p.m. End Location: 1 Mile NW Clarendon

NWS Amarillo said this tornado happened on the west side of Clarendon and was rain-wrapped. It was seen by chasers in the area. It damaged several homes, sheds, and trees.

Howardwick Tornado:

Rating : EF0

: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH

Peak Wind: 85 MPH Fatalities : 0

: 0 Injuries : 0

: 0 Start Time : 6:26 p.m.

: 6:26 p.m. Start Location : 1 Mile SSW Greenbelt Lake

: 1 Mile SSW Greenbelt Lake Path Length : 4.3 Miles

: 4.3 Miles End Time : 6:36 p.m.

: 6:36 p.m. End Location: 2 Miles E Howardwick

NWS Amarillo said this tornado crossed Greenbelt Lake and moved near Howardwick, damaging several trees on a golf course and at least one power pole.

PHOTOS: See some of the damage caused by these storms below:

Courtesy Sherriff Anderson of Armstrong County Sherriff’s Dept.

Courtesy Sherriff Anderson of Armstrong County Sherriff’s Dept.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: