National Weather Service releases EF ratings of weekend tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Weather Service in Amarillo has released its classifications of the seven tornados that touched down in the panhandle this weekend.
NWS Amarillo said the strongest was rated an EF2. The longest track was a little over 18 miles near Palo Duro Canyon to near Washburn.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The information provided by the National Weather Service is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS Storm Data.
Happy – Palo Duro Canyon Tornado #1:
- Rating: EF2
- Estimated Peak Wind: 115 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 3:26 p.m.
- Start Location: 4 Miles W Happy
- Path Length: 17.2 Miles
- End Time: 4:00 p.m.
- End Location: 5 Miles W Palo Duro Canyon
NWS Amarillo said this tornado snapped power poles, damaged roofs on homes, and collapsed a cell tower.
This tornado handed off to a new tornado, the Palo Duro Canyon to Washburn Tornado, just east of its path.
Happy – Palo Duro Canyon Tornado #2:
- Rating: EF1
- Estimated Peak Wind: 90 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 3:31 p.m.
- Start Location: 5 NNW Happy
- Path Length: 2.5 Miles
- End Time: 3:36 p.m.
- End Location: 6 Miles N Happy
NWS Amarillo said this tornado was seen by storm chases and residents in the area. This tornado was just north of tornado #1. Officials said it appeared to have been quickly absorbed by the larger circulation.
Palo Duro Canyon – Washburn Tornado:
- Rating: EF1
- Estimated Peak Wind: 110 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 3:48 p.m.
- Start Location: 3 Miles WNW Palo Duro Canyon
- Path Length: 18.3 Miles
- End Time: 4:34 p.m.
- End Location: 2 Miles ESE Washburn
NWS Amarillo said the original tornado, Happy-Palo Duro Canyon, associated with this tornado’s supercell handed off to this tornado. Both were briefly on the ground at the same time.
NWS officials said this tornado was initially narrow, damaging campgrounds around the rim of the canyon. It crossed the canyon and grew larger on the east side. NWS also reported it pushed over a semi-truck before dissipating north of Highway 287.
West of Wayside Tornado:
- Rating: EF0
- Estimated Peak Wind: 70 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 4:08 p.m.
- Start Location: 8 Miles E Happy
- Path Length: 1.7 Miles
- End Time: 4:11 p.m.
- End Location: 8 Miles W Wayside
NWS Amarillo said no damage was observed and it lifted relatively quickly.
Southwest of Groom Tornado:
- Rating: EF Unknown
- Estimated Peak Wind: 0 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 5:02 p.m.
- Start Location: 6 Miles NNW Goodnight
- Path Length: 3.1 Miles
- End Time: 5:11 p.m.
- End Location: 7 Miles WSW Groom
NWS Amarillo says the track of this tornado is not accessible by road, but was noted on radar and documented by storm chasers in the area.
Clarendon Tornado:
- Rating: EF0
- Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 5:51 p.m.
- Start Location: 1 Mile W Clarendon
- Path Length: 0.6 Miles
- End Time: 5:52 p.m.
- End Location: 1 Mile NW Clarendon
NWS Amarillo said this tornado happened on the west side of Clarendon and was rain-wrapped. It was seen by chasers in the area. It damaged several homes, sheds, and trees.
Howardwick Tornado:
- Rating: EF0
- Estimated Peak Wind: 85 MPH
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: 6:26 p.m.
- Start Location: 1 Mile SSW Greenbelt Lake
- Path Length: 4.3 Miles
- End Time: 6:36 p.m.
- End Location: 2 Miles E Howardwick
NWS Amarillo said this tornado crossed Greenbelt Lake and moved near Howardwick, damaging several trees on a golf course and at least one power pole.
PHOTOS: See some of the damage caused by these storms below:
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:
- EF0 | Weak: 65 mph – 85 mph
- EF1 | Weak: 86 mph -110 mph
- EF2 | Stong: 111 mph – 135 mph
- EF3 | Strong: 136 mph – 165 mph
- EF4 | Violent: 166 mph – 200 mph
- EF5 | Violent: Winds greater than 200 mph
More from MyHighPlains.com: