Morning drizzle and fog, then scattered t-shower this afternoon

Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday!
We are starting the month of June with some patchy fog across portions of the panhandle and some drizzle. Conditions are expected to improve towards midday but allow some time this morning if you are having to make an early commute. Temperature will be in the 70s for this afternoon with a chance of thundershowers this afternoon. Rain accumulation seems to be greater for our counties in the western part of the viewing area. Rain chances do continue throughout the majority of the week. On another note, temperatures will climb up slowly into the 80s by the weekend, but still staying below average for this time of year. For this weekend we are also tracking some windy conditions as we could see some gusty winds up to 25 mph at times.
Have a great week!
