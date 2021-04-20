Morning deep freeze and strong winds

Good morning everyone. Another cold front has blasted on through and the wind is strong and loud and of course, quite cold. Temperatures have fallen to the 20s and low 30s, so cover up your sensitive vegetation, don’t leave your pets outside for very long, and make sure to let your faucets drip. We could see some very light snow or freezing drizzle, so stay alert for slick spots on bridges and overpasses for the morning hours. By the middle of the day, we’ll heat back up above freezing and the sky clears out. We’ll heat up to the 40s and 50s for the afternoon as the wind dies down.
Tonight, another hard freeze is on the way so take precautions once more but Wednesday afternoon is looking to be warmer by several degrees.
Thursday brings a bit more cloud cover and we’ll stay above freezing. We can expect highs in the low 60s.
The 70s will be seen on Friday and our eastern counties could get a few afternoon thunderstorms.
Stay warm and out of the wind if you can.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
