More winter weather before the end of the year

Hello folks and good morning. The latest weather-maker brought thundershowers to the Panhandles last night and this morning it’s trying to bring light snow to our southeastern counties, though we haven’t seen much of it. The winds are brisk behind the front and stay breezy until the afternoon hours so bundle up as we’re starting out with wind chills in the teens. The clouds clear up quite a bit again as we heat up to the upper 30s and low 40s.



Tonight will be bitterly cold but considerably calmer, though the system that brought the latest precipitation comes back for mainly the eastern Texas Panhandle tomorrow evening, after highs in the 40s. We’ll look for heavier snow showers as we ring in the new year and they won’t leave until after sunrise New Year’s Day morning. As of right now, it looks like the eastern Texas Panhandle could get between 1 and 4 inches of snow, though if the system slows down, higher amounts could fall. Amarillo could see snow but it looks like our accumulations will be less. Friday keeps the clouds around with breezy and chilly winds.



This weekend, temperatures get above average, returning to the 50s and 60s.



Stay warm and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin