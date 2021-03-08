More wind and warmth this week

Howdy folks and good morning. We’re looking for warmer weather today and the wind will still be pretty brisk. Temperatures have only dropped off to the 30s and 40s and will soar to the 60s and 70s for the afternoon as the wind picks up to the 20 to 30 mph range. Avoid outdoor burning as we’re still deep in the drought and not looking to get out any time soon. Clouds increase in coverage as the day goes on.



Tomorrow will be even warmer, with highs around 80 and even stronger winds so the wildfire danger increases also. Wednesday looks to be about the same.



That wind starts to back off a bit on Thursday as we see highs in the 70s but then Friday’s high temperatures fall to the 60s with a few thunderstorms moving in.



Saturday, we’ll see some rain and more chilly conditions while our northern counties could see some light snow.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin