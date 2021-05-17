More storms to continue this week

Good morning folks. Last night’s storms are continuing in the area but will be clearing out after sunrise. We’ll look for yet another muggy day as temperatures rise to the 70s and 80s with winds from the southeast. After 4 pm, thunderstorms will form over our southwestern counties and move northeast over the rest of the area. We can expect large hail up to hen egg size and wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph from strong storms and there will be a low-end tornado threat as well. Stay alert for this afternoon and evening as most of our area is under the severe weather risk.

Some storms continue tonight as we cool off to lows in the 40s and 50s but tomorrow looks to bring more storms as we get slightly cooler weather, with highs in the 70s.

Rain chances take a break for the middle of this week but start increasing from Friday into this weekend as we continue about as warm.

Have a great day and stay safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin