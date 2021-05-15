More storms on the horizon

Howdy folks and good evening. After another pretty decent May day, we’ll get another chance for thunderstorms this evening as cells develop out west and move east. Those storms will be capable of large hail and strong downburst winds along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours so stay alert for the evening. Some rain keeps going into tomorrow morning for the eastern Texas Panhandle as the severe weather threat subsides.



Temperatures fall off to the 50s and low 60s in the morning with clouds lingering and another day of highs in the 80s will be seen before the next round of storms arrives after 5 pm with similar threats.



We can expect somewhat cooler weather on Monday thanks to a frontal boundary. We’ll heat up to the 70s before a few isolated storms develop.



Tuesday keeps us cooler before afternoon precipitation, and our rain chances hang on for most of next week.



Enjoy your night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin