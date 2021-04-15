More rainy weather on the way

Good morning folks. We saw some showers in the panhandles yesterday but we’ll have more moisture to work with today to allow for a better chance at rain. Clouds blanket the area to start out this chilly morning, as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s, though we’re all above freezing. Winds from the southeast help develop pockets of rain or drizzle as the day continues and we’ll top out around 50 here in town, with a few upper 40s here and there.
A few more rain showers will be possible Friday morning as the next breezy cold front comes in but precipitation ends tomorrow afternoon and we may see some sunshine breaking through the clouds. High temperatures look to be pretty similar.
Clouds come back on Saturday with a cool wind from the north still but Sunday brings more sun as we heat up to the low 60s.
Monday will be even warmer and more pleasant.
Stay warm and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
