More rain into the weekend and cooler weather

Good morning, folks!

We made it to the end of the workweek and rain chances continue. Temperatures outside this morning have fallen into the 60s and 70s but will increase into the 80s and 90s for this afternoon. Across the Panhandle we are looking for some scattered rain to develop once again in the afternoon. A low pressure with an attached front will move from the north central parts of the viewing area to the northeast. Rain chances will increase more for Saturday as more widely scattered rain in expected.

For the weekend, cooler weather will settle in behind that front. Temps will be in the seasonal side of things for Saturday and much cooler for Sunday. We dry out by next week with temps into the 80s and 90s.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas