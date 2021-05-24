More rain chances for the work week

Good morning folks! We are starting the work week with lots of cloud cover across the viewing area this Monday morning. Expecting to see more sunshine as we move into the afternoon hours with breezy conditions. Storm chances will being in the late afternoon hours and into the night hours. There is a slight risk of severe weather as our main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is low at the time and flooding may also be a concern.



As we move into the next couple of day, a slight chance for rain will continue across the panhandle. Temperatures will warm and breezy conditions will also be in place. Looks like we may get a break from the rain by the weekend.

Have a great Monday,



Maria Pasillas