More cool and cloudy weather before warming up

Good morning everyone. We’re starting this day off with a blanket of clouds above and a few pockets of rain but they won’t last long in the panhandles. The clouds will continue over us until the afternoon, when some of our southern counties see some clearing of the sky. Grab an extra layer before heading out as it is a bit chilly but today we’ll get warmer outside, with highs in the 50s and 60s.



We’ll see more sunshine Thursday as temperatures continue to climb to the 70s, with winds from the south.



Much warmer weather is on tap for Friday and this weekend with highs in the 80s and low 90s but also we’ll see stronger thunderstorms moving in with severe weather chances increasing.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin